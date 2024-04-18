Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.11; (P) 154.43; (R1) 154.71; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, in case of another rise, upside should be limited by 155.20 fibonacci projection level. On the downside, break of 153.89 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 55 4H EMA (now at 153.33) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.20. Outlook will now remain bullish as long as 146.47 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.