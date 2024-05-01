Wed, May 01, 2024 @ 16:56 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.64; (P) 157.25; (R1) 158.42; More…

USD/JPY is extending the consolidation pattern from 160.20 and intraday bias remains neutral. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 146.47 to 160.20 at 154.95 to bring recovery. For now, break of 160.20 is not envisaged in the near term. Meanwhile, firm break of 154.95 will turn bias to the downside for deeper correction to 55 D EMA (now at 152.24).

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 164.94. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

