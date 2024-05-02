Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.27; (P) 155.13; (R1) 157.26; More…

USD/JPY’s correction from 160.20 short term top extended with another dip to 152.99, but quickly recovered again. For now, risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 157.98 resistance holds. Deeper pullback would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 152.25), and possibly further to 61.8% retracement of 146.47 to 160.20 at 151.71. But strong support should be seen from 150.87 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 164.94. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.