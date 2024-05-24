Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.55; (P) 156.92; (R1) 157.30; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias remains mildly on the upside. Rise from 161.86, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20, should now target 100% projection of 151.86 to 156.78 from 153.59 at 158.51. On the downside, below 155.83 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 153.69 will target 151.86 and below as the third leg.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.