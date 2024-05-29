Wed, May 29, 2024 @ 15:17 GMT
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.78; (P) 156.99; (R1) 157.40; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the upside at this point. Rise from 151.86, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20, would target 100% projection of 151.86 to 156.78 from 153.59 at 158.51. On the downside, break of 156.57 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 153.59 will target 151.86 and below as the third leg of the corrective pattern.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.

