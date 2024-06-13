Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.84; (P) 156.61; (R1) 157.49; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral first as range trading continues inside 154.53/157.70.On the downside, break of 154.53 will turn bias to the downside for 151.86 support and possibly below, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20. On the upside, break of 157.70 will resume the whole rise from 151.86 and target 160.20 high.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be formed at 160.20. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 147.77) holds, fall from 160.20 is seen as correcting the rise from 140.25 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.