Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.33; (P) 159.55; (R1) 159.90; More…

Outlook in USD/JPY remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 157.70 resistance turned support holds. Sustained break of 106.20 and 100% projection of 151.86 to 157.70 from 154.53 at 160.37 will confirm long term up trend resumption, and pave the way to 161.8% projection at 163.97. Nevertheless, firm break of 157.70 will turn bias back to the downside for channel support (now at 156.41) first.

In the bigger picture, there is no sign of long term trend reversal yet. Further rally is expected as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds. Decisive break of 160.02 will target 100% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 164.94.