USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s break of 160.20 resistance last week confirmed long term up trend resumption. But as a temporary top was formed at 161.27, initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations. Downside should be contained by 158.71 support to bring another rally. Break of 161.27 will target 61.8% projection of 146.47 to 160.20 from 154.53 at 163.01.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Further rise is expected as long as 154.53 support holds. Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 (2023 low) to 151.89 (2023 high) from 140.25 at 164.94.

In the long term picture, as long as 140.25 support holds, up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is still in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 102.58 at 172.08.