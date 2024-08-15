Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.40; (P) 147.00; (R1) 147.91; More…

Immediate focus is now on 38.2% retracement of 161.94 to 141.67 at 149.41 as USD/JPY’s rebound from 141.67 extends. Decisive break there will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 154.19, even as a corrective move. On the downside, break of 146.06 minor support will suggest rejection by 149.91, and turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 141.67 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.77) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.