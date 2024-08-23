Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.19; (P) 145.55; (R1) 146.63; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 144.44 temporary low will reaffirm the case that rebound form 141.67 has completed, and bring retest of this low. On the upside, break of 149.35 will resume the rebound to 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 141.67 at 154.19, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94 high.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.63) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.