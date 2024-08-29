Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.84; (P) 144.44; (R1) 145.19; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook. Further decline is still in favor in USD/JPY with 146.47 resistance intact, to retest 141.67 low. Firm break there will resume the whole fall from 161.94 to 140.25 support next. On the upside, above 146.47 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for 149.35 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.38) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.