USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s rebound last week suggests short term bottoming at 139.57. just ahead of 139.26 key fibonacci level. Initial bias remains mildly on the upside this week. Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 148.11. On the downside, below 141.73 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 139.57 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Strong support could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to contain downside, at least on first attempt. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. However, a medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 133.19).