USD/JPY recovered mildly ahead of 4H MACD, but stays below 150.31 temporary top. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rally is expected as long as 146.47 resistance turned support holds. Above 150.31 will resume the rebound from 139.57 to 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39. However, break of 146.48 resistance turned support will indicate that rebound from 139.57 has already completed.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should now be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.