Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.78; (P) 155.51; (R1) 156.24; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral first. Correction from 158.86 could still extend with another falling leg. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 154.64) will target 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49 next. However, firm break of 158.86 will resume the whole rally from 139.67 to retest 161.94 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.