Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.59; (P) 154.48; (R1) 155.16; More…

USD/JPY recovered ahead of 153.70 temporary low and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, firm break of 153.70 will resume the fall from 158.86 to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Nevertheless, break of 156.74 resistance will indicate that fall from 158.86 has completed as a correction. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 158.86 and above to resume the whole rally from 138.57.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.