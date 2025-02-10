Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.73; (P) 151.57; (R1) 152.26; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Strong bounce from there, followed by break of 153.70 support turned resistance, will retain near term bullishness, and turn bas back to the upside for retesting 158.86. However, sustained trading below 151.49 will suggest that whole rise from 139.57 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 146.32 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.