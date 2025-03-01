USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s fall from 158.86 continued last week but recovered after hitting 148.55. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. This decline is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94 high. Break of 148.55 will target 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 next. On the upside, however, break of 150.92 will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 136.50).