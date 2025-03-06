Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.12; (P) 149.15; (R1) 149.91; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the downside with break of 148.08 temporary low. Fall from 158.86, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94 high, has resumed. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 will pave the way back to 139.57 low. On the upside, 149.32 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.