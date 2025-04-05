USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s fall from 158.86 resumed last week and hits as low as 144.54. But a temporary low should be formed with subsequent recovery. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for consolidations first. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 151.20 resistance holds. Below 144.54 will target 61.8% projection of 158.86 to 146.52 from 151.20 at 143.57. Break there will target 139.57 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 137.30) and even below.