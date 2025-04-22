Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.18; (P) 141.16; (R1) 141.85; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the downside as fall from 158.86 is in progress for 139.57 support. Strong support could seen from 139.26 fibonacci level to bring rebound. On the upside, above 141.60 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, decisive break of 139.26 will carry larger bearish implications, and target 138.2% projection of 158.86 to 146.52 from 151.20 at 134.14.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.