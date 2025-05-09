Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.18; (P) 145.18; (R1) 146.91; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the upside with breach of 145.90 resistance. Rise from 139.87 is resuming for 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12. Rejection by 147.12 will retain near term bearishness. Break of 142.34 support will bring retest of 139.87. However, sustained break of 147.12 will indicate near term reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 151.60.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.