Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.91; (P) 156.61; (R1) 157.09; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as sideway consolidation from 157.88 continues. Intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 154.33 support holds. On the upside, firm break of 158.85 key structural resistance will be an important medium term bullish sign. Next target will be 161.94 high. However, decisive break of 154.38 will turn bias to the downside for deeper correction.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) could have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. Decisive break of 158.85 structural resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 161.94 for confirmation. On the downside, break of 150.90 resistance turned support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective range pattern with another falling leg.