USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY edged higher to 159.44 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and more consolidations could be seen. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out. But still, outlook stays bullish as long as 156.10 support holds. On the upside, break 159.44 will resume the rise from 139.87 towards 161.94 high.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. Decisive break of 158.86 structural resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 161.94 for confirmation. On the downside, break of 154.38 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective range pattern with another falling leg.

In the long term picture, up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is still in progress and might be ready to resumption. Firm break of 161.94 will target 61.8% projection of 102.58 (2020 low) to 161.94 (2024 high) from 139.87 at 176.55 in the medium term.