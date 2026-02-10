Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.05; (P) 156.36; (R1) 157.19; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 155.51 minor support suggests that rebound from 152.07 has already completed at 157.65. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 152.07. Overall, price actions from 159.44 are seen as a correction to the rally from 139.87, rather than reversal. Downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 139.87 to 159.44 at 151.96 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 151.68) holds. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that the pattern from 161.94 is extending with another falling leg.