Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.71; (P) 156.13; (R1) 156.55;

USD/JPY is staying in consolidations below 156.81 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 156.81 will resume the rally from 152.25 to 157.65 resistance first. Firm break there will target a retest on 159.44. high. On the downside, however, break of 153.90 will bring deeper fall to 152.25 support. Overall, with 38.2% retracement of 139.87 to 159.44 at 151.96 intact, price actions from 159.44 are seen as a corrective pattern. Also, rise from 139.87 is expected to resume through 159.44 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 151.93) holds. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that the pattern from 161.94 is extending with another falling leg.