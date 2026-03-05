Thu, Mar 05, 2026 15:45 GMT
    Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.64; (P) 157.26; (R1) 157.65; More…

    USD/JPY recovered ahead of 55 4H EMA, but stays below 157.96 temporary top so far. Intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, above 157.96 will extend the rebound from 152.25 to retest 159.44 high. On the downside, though, break of 155.52 will bring deeper fall back to 152.07/152.25 support zone. Overall, price actions from 159.44 are viewed as a near term consolidation pattern. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 38.2% retracement of 139.87 to 159.44 at 151.96 holds.

    In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 152.16) holds. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that the pattern from 161.94 is extending with another falling leg.

