Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the upside with break of 159.64 temporary top. Rise from 155.01 should continue to retest 160.71 high. Strong resistance should be seen there to bring reversal. On the downside, break of 159.08 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, for now, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) is still seen as completed at 139.87. Rise from there is seen as resuming the long term up trend. So, break of 161.94 is expected at a later stage to resume the long term up trend. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 154.55) will dampen this view and bring deeper fall back towards 139.87 to extend the pattern from 161.94.