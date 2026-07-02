USD/JPY’s steep decline and strong break of 161.51 support confirms short term topping at 162.83, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 155.01 to 162.83 at 159.84. Since this level is close to 55 D EMA (now at 159.95), strong support should be seen from there to bring rebound. But overall, consolidations should continue below 162.83 for a while.

In the bigger picture, rise from 139.87 (2025 low) is seen as another rising leg of the long term up trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.87 to 159.44 from 152.25 at 164.34. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 155.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.