Tue, May 23, 2023 @ 09:06 GMT
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2410; (P) 1.2441; (R1) 1.2469; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and fall from 1.2678 short term top is expected to continue as long as 1.2545 resistance holds. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.2395) should confirm that it’s already in correction to whole up trend form 1.0351. Deeper fall should then be seen to 1.1801 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2678 at 1.1789). On the upside, however, break of 1.2545 will bring stronger rebound back to retest 1.2678 high.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.

