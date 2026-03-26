The $120 Canary: Markets Price Weekend Escalation, Dollar Rallies on Trump Ultimatum

Risk aversion has returned to global markets following a high-stakes ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, signaling a breakdown in the 15-point Iran negotiation. As Brent crude rebounds above $105, the focus has shifted to the Saturday, March 28 expiration of the five-day strike pause. Trump’s shift from “productive talks” to warnings of “military obliteration” suggests the diplomatic off-ramp has hit a brick wall, sparking a broad rally in Dollar. The $120 Brent level as the critical “canary in the coal mine”; a move toward this target in the next 48 hours would signal that markets have fully discounted a weekend military escalation.

The latest social media activity from the White House reveals a significant amount of strategic anxiety. While a confident leader typically allows diplomatic results to speak for themselves, the public labeling of Iranian negotiators as “strange” and “begging” suggests an attempt to narrate a reality that is not yet visible on the ground.

If Iran were truly in a position of desperation, the U.S. would likely not need to issue an all-caps ultimatum on social media. Instead, the rhetoric implies that the 15-point proposal—which includes maximalist demands such as the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program—has hit a functional brick wall.

The most alarming development for the markets is the phrase “NO TURNING BACK.” This shift in tone coincides perfectly with the looming expiration of the five-day strike pause set for this Saturday. Earlier in the week, the administration was promoting “productive talks,” but the transition to “it won’t be pretty” indicates that the window for a peaceful off-ramp is rapidly closing. This serves as a direct warning to Tehran that the U.S. is prepared to transition from limited, surgical strikes to targeting critical energy infrastructure or initiating ground operations.

A truly “calming” diplomatic post would have focused on the progress of the 15 points or the mutual benefits of a regional peace. Instead, this latest communication focused on total military obliteration, reminding Iran they have “zero chance of a comeback.”

Markets are now actively front-running a weekend escalation. The $120 level in Brent crude is the single most important metric to watch; if oil marches toward that target tomorrow, it is a clear signal that the market has completely discounted the “negotiation” narrative and is bracing for a significant military event on Saturday night or Sunday.

In the currency markets, Dollar is the strongest performer on the day so far, supported by both safe-haven demand and the repricing of interest rate expectations. Yen and Swiss Franc are both also benefiting mildly from renewed risk aversion. In contrast, commodity currencies are underperforming, with Aussie and Kiwi leading losses, while Sterling is also pressured. Loonie has managed to hold relatively better, supported by the rebound in oil prices, while Euro also positions in the middle.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is down -1.41%. DAX is down -1.69%. CAC is down -1.11%. UK 10-year yield is up 0.125 at 4.901. Germany 10-year yield is up 0.085 at 3.047. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei fell -0.27%. Hong Kong HSI fell -1.89%. China Shanghai SSE fell -1.09%. Singapore Strait Times fell -0.34%. Japan 10-year JGB yield rose 0.02 to 2.274.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden is betting on the UK’s weak economy to absorb the latest global energy shock. She argues that “rising slack” in the labor market and weak pricing power make a wage-price spiral “less likely,” allowing the BoE to stay sidelined. Read more.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel signaled that an April rate hike is now a live option following the conflict-induced energy spike in Iran. Warning that the Governing Council should not “shy away” from pre-emptive action, Nagel shifted the market’s focus toward the risk of a “secondary” inflation surge in wages and services. Read more.

Assistant Governor Christopher Kent just delivered a sobering update on the RBA’s path forward. While global uncertainty usually cools rates, the “Supply Shock” from the Middle East is having the opposite effect—pushing Neutral Rates higher and keeping the pressure on Australian households. Read more.

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6925; (P) 0.6965; (R1) 0.6987; More...

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7181 extends lower today and the development should now confirm rejection by 0.7206 key fibonacci resistance. The decline is see as correcting whole up trend from 0.5913. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7187 at 0.6700. On the upside, though, above 0.7012 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will pave the way back to 0.8006. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.



