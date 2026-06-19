EUR/GBP Gains as Markets Scale Back BoE Tightening Expectations, More Upside Ahead

EUR/GBP’s advance this week is telling a bigger story than simple Euro strength. What markets are really pricing is a fading belief that the Bank of England will need to deliver significantly more tightening than the European Central Bank. For months, Sterling benefited from the assumption that sticky UK inflation would eventually force policymakers into a more aggressive stance than their European counterparts. That narrative is now beginning to unravel.

The first blow came from the collapse in energy prices following the U.S.-Iran agreement. Only weeks ago, surging oil prices threatened to reignite inflation concerns across Europe and the UK. Today, that risk looks considerably smaller. The second blow came from the UK inflation report. Headline CPI held at 2.8%, below expectations of 3.0%, while core inflation rose only modestly to 2.6%, also undershooting forecasts. Services inflation remains elevated and explains why some policymakers remain concerned, but the overall report failed to provide the kind of inflation shock that would force markets to aggressively price further BoE tightening.

The final piece arrived with the BoE meeting itself. Although two members voted for a rate hike, the broader Committee showed little sign of shifting in a hawkish direction. More importantly, the Bank’s statement emphasized a loosening labor market and signs of economic weakness. That matters because the BoE’s centrist members ultimately hold the balance of power. As long as they remain focused on slowing growth rather than inflation persistence, the probability of securing enough votes for a rate increase remains low. Investors are concluding that the most likely outcome is an extended pause rather than another move higher.

This leaves EUR/GBP benefiting from a growing policy asymmetry. The ECB has already raised rates to 2.25%, and while expectations for additional tightening remain limited, investors no longer see the BoE pulling decisively ahead. The market is not necessarily becoming more bullish on the Euro. Rather, it is becoming less bullish on Sterling. That distinction helps explain why EUR/GBP has strengthened even without a major change in ECB expectations.

Technically, the crosses continues to send constructive signals. The repeated defense of the 0.8618 support zone, corresponding to 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863, suggests buyers remain firmly in control. The larger uptrend from the 0.8221 (2024 low) remains intact.

A decisive break above 0.8680 resistance would add further confidence to the bullish case and target 0.8728 next. Beyond that, attention would shift back toward the 2025 high at 0.8863. Unless incoming UK data materially alter expectations for the BoE, the balance of risks appears tilted toward further EUR/GBP gains in the weeks ahead.



