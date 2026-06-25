Silver Breaks Below $60, Can $50 Hold?

The battle in Silver has entered a far more important stage. Breaking below $60 is psychologically significant, but the market’s attention is already shifting to another level roughly ten dollars lower. Around $50 sits one of the strongest combinations of technical and fundamental support on Silver’s chart. Whether that area survives the current wave of selling is now the center of focus.

The immediate culprit is the Dollar. As markets become increasingly convinced that the Federal Reserve is returning to tightening, capital has continued flowing into the Greenback at the expense of precious metals. The debate has evolved rapidly over the past week. Deutsche Bank now expects two Fed rate hikes this year, in September and December. BofA has gone even further, forecasting hikes in September, October and December, making it the most hawkish major Wall Street house. Even though both banks expect the Fed to pause throughout 2027, the prospect of several more hikes this year has been enough to send Dollar sharply higher and precious metals sharply lower.

The Case for $50 Holding

For Silver, attention is rapidly shifting from the break below $60 to whether the much more important $50 area can withstand the current selling pressure. From a technical angle, there is a compelling argument that it should. The region lies within the fourth-wave consolidation (48.60 to 54.44) of the five-wave advance from the 2025 low at 28.28 to the record high at 121.83. It also coincides closely with the 76.4% retracement of that rally at 50.35, creating an important cluster of long-term support.

Fundamentally, Silver also enjoys an advantage that Gold does not. While both metals are suffering from higher real yields and a stronger Dollar, Silver remains a critical industrial commodity. The market is expected to record a sixth consecutive annual structural supply deficit, while demand from AI data-center construction, electric vehicles and renewable energy projects continues to provide longer-term support. Those structural drivers suggest buyers could emerge around the $50 area even if prices briefly trade below that level.

The Risks to the $50 Floor

However, downside risks remain significant. Gold has already broken below the key $4,000 psychological threshold for the first time since late last year, and further weakness there would likely drag the entire precious metals complex lower. In addition, a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global growth caused by tighter Fed policy could erode Silver’s industrial demand premium. In a hard-landing scenario, Silver could behave more like base metals such as copper and zinc than a traditional precious metal.

Technically, next near term target for Silver is 61.8% projection of 89.37 to 61.46 from 71.54 at 54.29. Selling pressure may begin to moderate below that level as bargain hunters return, potentially establishing a medium-term trading range between 50 support and the former support at 61.46, now resistance.

But if downside momentum accelerates through 54.29 and ultimately breaks the 50 support cluster decisively, the 100% projection at $43.63 would come firmly into view, signaling that the longer-term correction has entered a much deeper phase.