According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended May 19, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures added +2 584 contracts to 543 603 for the week. Speculative long positions declined -17 540 contracts while shorts slumped -20 124 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline dropped -3 148 contracts to 62 862, while heating oil futures drifted to NET LENGTH of 1 147 contracts. NET SHORT for natural gas futures gained +11 864 contracts to 61 135 contracts for the week.

Gold futures’s NET LENGTH gained +8 960 contracts to 251 788. Speculative long positions soared +17 623 contracts while shorts rose 8 663. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH gained +5 155 contracts to 30 928. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures jumped +3 858 contracts to 22 013 while that for palladium added +255 contracts to 645.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>