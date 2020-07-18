According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended July 14, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +4 434 contracts to 539 751 for the week. Speculative long positions rise +5 715 contracts while shorts added +1 281 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline increased +4 202 contracts to 45 585, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures added +1 626 contracts to 5 818. NET SHORT for natural gas futures dived -40 654 contracts to 14 255 contracts for the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH declined -4 930 contracts to 262 428. Speculative long positions decreased -6 825 contracts while shorts dropped -1 895. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH rose +6 044 contracts to 43 869. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -1 011 contracts to 16 304 while that for palladium added +187 contracts to 1 701.