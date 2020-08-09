According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended August 4, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +3 697 contracts to 536 266 for the week. Speculative long position rose +16 930 contracts, while shorts gained +13 233. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline increased +7 526 contracts to 57 940, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures added +4 785 contracts to 15 471. NET SHORT for natural gas futures plunged -11 099 contracts to 7 595 contracts for the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +1 945 contracts to 238 746. Speculative long positions increased +9 259 contracts while shorts also added +7 314. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH rose +2 581 contracts to 29 889. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -2 906 contracts to 19 506 while that for palladium slipped -144 contracts to 2 972.