According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 6, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +9 625 contracts to 471 536 for the week. Speculative long position jumped +9 165 contracts, while shorts dropped -460 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline decreased -204 contracts to 56 654, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures added +965 contracts to 8 210. NET LENGTH in Natural Gas futures soared +20 442 contracts to 68 728 for the week. The front-month contract has strengthened for a third consecutive week, rising to a 11-month high last week, amidst expectations that demand will soar as winters is around the corner.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH rose +4 928 contracts to 248 587. Speculative long positions gained +4 816 contracts while shorts slipped -112. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +527 contracts to 41 257. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures was down -1 229 contracts to 9 824 while that for palladium gained +556 contracts to 3 194.