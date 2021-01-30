Sat, Jan 30, 2021 @ 09:47 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Silver Price Rallied on Safe-Haven Demand as Wall Street Slumped

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended January 26, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures dropped -3 972 contracts to 504 612 for the week. Speculative long position rose +11 560 contracts, while shorts jumped +15 532 contracts.  For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline gained +5 638 contracts to 82 269, while heating oil’s NET LENGTH increased +5 728 contracts to 18 533. NET LENGTH for natural gas futures slipped -2 473 contracts to 11 572. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH increased +10 908 contracts to 257 546 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +2 458 contracts to 54 460. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +1 652 contracts to 29 538 while that for palladium slipped -422 contracts to 2 141.

