Tue, Feb 09, 2021 @ 20:31 GMT
Home Action Insight Oil N' Gold Silver is Preferred to Gold as Global Economy Recovers and Green Energy...

Silver is Preferred to Gold as Global Economy Recovers and Green Energy Gains Attention

By ActionForex.com

While silver’s retreat from the 8-year high suggests that the media-inspired short squeeze has failed and further correction is likely, the metal should benefit from the global economic recovery and the new US fiscal stimulus package in the longer-term. Although both are in the precious metal category, silver will be a better play than gold in terms of fundamentals. The latter is positioned to benefit from a green energy theme.

Gold’s rally last year was mainly driven by investment demand as the pandemic-hit economy led to a rush for safe haven. Indeed, 2020 was the first year than investment demand exceeded jewelry demand for the yellow metal. Industrial (technology) demand for gold takes up less than 10% of total. As such, the global reflation theme may not bode well for gold.

By contrast, silver’s use in the industrial sector suggests that the metal is well-positioned to benefit from global economic recovery. GFMS’s data shows that industrial demand contributes to about 50% of total silver demand. The industrial use of silver mainly lies on automotive and solar energy, the rise in hybrid (including mild-hybrids) and battery electric vehicles, both require higher silver loadings than vehicles with an internal combustion engine, will in the longer-term increase silver use.

Silver’s use in solar energy takes up 20% of the industrial demand, or about 10% of the total demand. US’ climate change mitigation plan could lift demand for the metal. The Biden administration last month announced a new climate change agenda, planning to decarbonize the country’s power sector by 2035. It also plans to make the country a 100% clean energy economy with net-zero emissions by 2050. Reliance on solar energy is prone to rise for the years ahead, benefiting silver. The next stimulus could be the announcement of the renewable energy plan. A significant amount of green capex allocating to solar panels should give another boost to silver price.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.