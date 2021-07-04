CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets Trimmed on Crude Oil Futures amidst OPEC+ Uncertainty.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended June 29 NET LENGTH for crude oil futures fell -1 442 contracts to 522 490 for the week. Speculative long position decreased -5 113 contracts, while shorts slipped -1 442 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +1 478 contracts to 25 697, while that for gasoline rose +7 301 contracts to 63 859. NET SHORT of natural gas futures slipped -4 251 contracts to 100 847 during the week. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -3 988 contracts to 162 226 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -1 606 contracts to 41 477. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures gained +1 804 contracts to 14 744 while that for palladium added +336 contracts to 1 408.



