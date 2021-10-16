CFTC Commitments of Traders – Energy Prices Remain Strong as Power Shortage Persists

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 12, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rose +6 469 contracts to 404 776. Speculative longs jumped +15 440 contracts while shorts increased +8 971 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +1 589 contracts to 39 137, while that for gasoline fell -3 859 contracts to 47 193. NET SHORT of natural gas futures climbed +2 806 contracts to 130 902 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +2 957 contracts to 185 539. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +1 608 contracts to 17 987. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures rose +5 404 contracts to 10 919, while NET SHORT for palladium futures was down -734 contracts to 2 496.

