Sat, Oct 16, 2021 @ 12:59 GMT
HomeAction InsightOil N' GoldCFTC Commitments of Traders - Energy Prices Remain Strong as Power Shortage...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Energy Prices Remain Strong as Power Shortage Persists

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 12, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rose +6 469 contracts to 404 776. Speculative longs jumped +15 440 contracts while shorts increased +8 971 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +1 589 contracts to 39 137, while that for gasoline fell -3 859 contracts to 47 193. NET SHORT of natural gas futures climbed +2 806 contracts to 130 902 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +2 957 contracts to 185 539. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +1 608 contracts to 17 987. For PGMs,  NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures rose +5 404 contracts to 10 919, while NET SHORT for palladium futures was down -734 contracts to 2 496.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.