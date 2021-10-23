CFTC Commitments of Traders – Relentless Rally Sent Crude Oil Price to 7 Year High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 19, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures jumped +24 818 contracts to 429 594. Speculative longs added +1 719 contracts but shorts plunged -23 099 contracts. The front-month WTI crude contract rallied 7 weeks in a row to a level last seen in 2014 on power shortage. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -12 696 contracts to 26 441, while that for gasoline added +1 449 contracts to 48 642. NET SHORT of natural gas futures climbed +168 contracts to 131 070 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH rose +7 810 contracts to 193 349. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH jumped +12 369 contracts to 30 356. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures gained +3 925 contracts to 14 844, while NET SHORT for palladium futures slipped -80 contracts to 2 416.

