Sat, Oct 23, 2021 @ 16:13 GMT
HomeAction InsightOil N' GoldCFTC Commitments of Traders - Relentless Rally Sent Crude Oil Price to...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Relentless Rally Sent Crude Oil Price to 7 Year High

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 19, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures jumped +24 818 contracts to 429 594. Speculative longs added +1 719 contracts but shorts plunged -23 099 contracts. The front-month WTI crude contract rallied 7 weeks in a row to a level last seen in 2014 on power shortage. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -12 696 contracts to 26 441, while that for gasoline added +1 449 contracts to 48 642. NET SHORT of natural gas futures climbed +168 contracts to 131 070 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH rose +7 810 contracts to 193 349. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH jumped +12 369 contracts to 30 356. For PGMs,  NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures gained +3 925 contracts to 14 844, while NET SHORT for palladium futures slipped -80 contracts to 2 416.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.