As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended July 7, NET SHORT for USD Index futures slipped -36 to 4 939 contracts. Speculative long positions increased +2 324 contracts and short positions gained +2 288 contracts. Bets increased on both sides. Yet, traders were yet to form a consensus on the direction of US dollar. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +4 642 contracts to 103 597. NET SHORT for GBP futures dropped -4 582 contracts to 16 408 for the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures slid -560 contracts to 3778. NET LENGTH on JPY futures plunged -7 049 contracts to 16 812. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures dropped further, by -2 214, to 694. Speculative long positions increased +4 715 contracts while shorts added +2 501 contracts. Separately, NZD futures drifted to NET SHORT of 317 contracts during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures declined -3 701 contracts to 16 818.