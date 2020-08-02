As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended July 28, NET SHORT for USD Index futures increased +934 to 6 727 contracts. Speculative long positions gained +3 856 contracts and short positions added +4 790 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures soared +32 512 contracts to 157 559. Profit-taking could be seen in the coming week as the single currency strengthened to a 2-year high against the greenback. NET SHORT for GBP futures jumped +10 329 contracts to 25 409 for the week.



On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +1063 contracts to 8 442. NET LENGTH on JPY futures rose +9 200 contracts to 28 507. Commodity currencies all recorded NET SHORT positions. AUD futures’ NET SHORT gained +4 807 to 5 012 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ drifted to NET HOSRT of 845 contracts during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures declined -4 202 contracts to 12 496.

