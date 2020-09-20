As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended September 15, NET SHORT for USD Index futures increased +2 482 to 8 240 contracts. Speculative long positions slipped -97 contracts and short positions gained +2 385 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures declined -18 238 contracts, to 178 576. GBP futures’ NET LENGTH fell -10 437 contracted to 2 293 for the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +539 contracts to 12 066. NET LENGTH on JPY futures gained +1 147 contracts to 22 889. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures returned to NET LENGTH of 16 291 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH declined -1 658 to 3 242 during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures slipped -412 contracts to 16 943 contracts.

