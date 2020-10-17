As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended October 13, USD Index futures drifted to NET LENGTH of 437 contracts. Speculative long positions increased +1 601 contracts and short positions dropped -1 870 contracts. It is likely that NET LENGTH will increase further in the coming week amidst greenback’s bounce. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures plunged -5 671 contracts to 168 637. NET SHORT of GBP futures fell further, by -1 496 contracts, to 9 802 contracts during the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures dropped -924 contracts to 12 172. NET LENGTH on JPY futures also fell -1 126 contracts to 19 976. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures’ NET LENGTH slumped -6 993 to 3 854 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH gained +1 400 contracts to 6 490 during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures plunged -4 483 contracts to 13 564 contracts.



