As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended October 20, USD Index futures returned to NET SHORT of 1 666 contracts. Speculative long positions decreased – 2042 contracts and short positions added +61 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures declined -2 694 contracts to 165 943. NET SHORT of GBP futures plunged -7 802 contracts to 2 000 contracts during the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures gained +2 227 contracts to 14 399. By contrast, NET LENGTH on JPY futures declined -5 793 contracts to 14 183. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures’ NET LENGTH rose +2 901 contracts to 3 755 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +112 contracts to 6 602 during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures increased +5 511 contracts to 19 075 contracts.

