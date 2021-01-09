CFTC Commitments of Traders – USD Started 2021 with More Selling

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended January 5, NET SHORT of USD Index futures added +395 contracts to 14 952. Speculative long positions climbed higher, by +279 contracts, and short positions increased +788 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures slipped -85 contracts to 142 991. NET LENGTH of GBP futures dropped -1 167 contract to 3 665.



On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures dropped -2 415 contracts to 9 372. By contrast, NET LENGTH on JPY futures rose +2 840 contracts to 50 190. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures fell -2 599 contracts to 3 907. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -538 contracts to 11 996 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -844 contracts to 14 524 contracts.