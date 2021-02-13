Sat, Feb 13, 2021 @ 11:00 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – GBP Rallied for 5th Consecutive Week While Trading in USD Future Light

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended February 9, NET SHORT of USD Index futures dropped -955 contracts to 13 875. Trading in the futures was light with speculative long and short positions down  -41 contracts and -996 contracts, respectively. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +3 219 contracts to 140 222. NET LENGTH of GBP futures jumped +11 502 contract to 21 118. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures dropped -3 233 contracts to 11 408. NET LENGTH on JPY futures sank -10 011 contracts to 34 618. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET SHORT for AUD futures fell -1 251 contracts to 216. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -103 contracts to 11 544 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures plunged -6 568 contracts to 9 528 contracts.

