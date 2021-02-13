CFTC Commitments of Traders – GBP Rallied for 5th Consecutive Week While Trading in USD Future Light

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended February 9, NET SHORT of USD Index futures dropped -955 contracts to 13 875. Trading in the futures was light with speculative long and short positions down -41 contracts and -996 contracts, respectively. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +3 219 contracts to 140 222. NET LENGTH of GBP futures jumped +11 502 contract to 21 118. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures dropped -3 233 contracts to 11 408. NET LENGTH on JPY futures sank -10 011 contracts to 34 618. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures fell -1 251 contracts to 216. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -103 contracts to 11 544 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures plunged -6 568 contracts to 9 528 contracts.

