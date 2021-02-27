CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risky Currencies Pulled Back on Profit-Taking

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended February 23, NET SHORT of USD Index futures dropped -436 contracts to 13 851. Speculative long positions added +1 750 contracts while shorts were up 1 314 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -1 641 contracts to 138 365. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose 8 811 contract to 30 978. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures jumped +3 152 contracts to 11 523 while NET LENGTH on JPY futures plunged -8 560 contracts to 28 622. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures decreased -1 185 contracts to 1 636. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +938 contracts to 14 649 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures increased +968 contracts to 9 132 contracts.

