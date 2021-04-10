Sat, Apr 10, 2021 @ 07:32 GMT
Home Action Insight Special Topics CFTC Commitments of Traders - Net Long Trimmed on All Majors

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Long Trimmed on All Majors

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 6, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -1 277 contracts to 4 449. Speculative long positions declined -2 807 contracts while shorts fell -1 530 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -6 217 contracts to 67 522. NET LENGTH of GBP futures decreased -5 008 contract to 19 951. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures slipped -1 024 contracts to 3 245 while NET SHORT of JPY futures decreased -1 492 contracts 57 989. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET LENGTH for AUD futures sank -8 197 contracts to 4 066 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -908 contracts to 3138 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -3 828 contracts to 2 690 contracts.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.