CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Long Trimmed on All Majors

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 6, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -1 277 contracts to 4 449. Speculative long positions declined -2 807 contracts while shorts fell -1 530 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -6 217 contracts to 67 522. NET LENGTH of GBP futures decreased -5 008 contract to 19 951. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures slipped -1 024 contracts to 3 245 while NET SHORT of JPY futures decreased -1 492 contracts 57 989. Concerning commodity currencies, NET LENGTH for AUD futures sank -8 197 contracts to 4 066 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -908 contracts to 3138 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -3 828 contracts to 2 690 contracts.

